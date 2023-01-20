Sun Pharma - Best In Class Alopecia Areata Drug In Kitty: Systematix
On Jan 19 Sun Pharma announced its plans to acquire Concert Pharma, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
On January, 19, 2023, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced its plans to acquire Concert Pharma, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company.
Sun Pharma gets access to key pipeline molecule, deuruxolitinib (JAK inhibitor), which has shown best in class efficacy for the treatment of Alopecia Areata. The drug has been granted breakthrough designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which raises odds of regulatory approval and commercial success.
We expect the drug to be commercially launched in early CY-2024 and generate peak sales of $250 to $500 million. The drug would compete with Eli Lilly’s Olumiant (launched) and Pfizer Ltd.’s ritecitinib (filed).
Cross trial comparison suggests that efficacy data of Concert Pharma’s drug, deuruxolitinib, is superior. Sun Pharma will pay an upfront cash payment of $8 per share of common stock amounting to $576 million and will be liable to pay contingent value right for up to $3.50 per share of common stock on achievement of certain time based net sales milestones.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Sun Pharma - Concert Deal Paves Way To Add JAK Inhibitors To Specialty Portfolio: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.