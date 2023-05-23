Sumitomo Chemicals India Q4 Results Review - Volume-led Revival in FY24 To Offset 4QFY23 Miss: Nirmal Bang
Sumitomo Chemical India’s (SCIL) 4QFY23 results were a miss on gross/EBITDA margins, which led to PAT miss of 11.6%/18.5% vs NBIE/street estimates. The miss would have been higher but for the lower tax expense as a result of the Rs123mn tax write-back. We maintain BUY on SCIL based on the healthy growth prospects and the 21% correction in the stock YTD. We have trimmed FY24E/FY25E estimates while the target price (TP) has been cut by 8.9% to Rs467, valuing it at an unchanged PE of 34x on FY25E.
Our estimates build in healthy growth in earnings that captures the positive outlook for the CPC sector, underpinned by healthy crop prices/farm incomes, besides SCIL’s pricing power, which should aid margin expansion of 65bps/100bps in the next two years. We have also built-in topline growth from the contract SCIL has won from parent SCC, Japan to supply five molecules from FY24E.
