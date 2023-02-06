Sumitomo Chemical Q3 Review - Prolonged Monsoon, High Trade Inventory Impact Primary Sales: ICICI Securities

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 was impacted by multiple one-offs such as-

prolonged monsoon delayed sowing in Rabi season, higher inventory in trade from Kharif season impacted primary sales in Q3 FY23 and there were lower sales of fungicides due to shift of agri cycle.

However, we believe these issues are likely to reverse in next one-two quarters and model company to report revenue compound annual growth rate of 10.4% over FY23-25.

We also note the exports to parent are likely to commence in next 12 months and it could be a structural re-rating driver for Sumitomo India.

The company continued to introduce differentiated products with nine new product launches in nine months-FY23. New launches are likely to set off revenue loss (if any) due to restrictions on usage of Glyphosate, key product for Sumitomo.