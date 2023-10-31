Sumitomo Chemical Q2 Review - Underwhelming Results Cloud Near-Term Forecast: Prabhudas Lilladher

We trim our FY24/25/26E earnings per share estimates of Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. by 17%/16%20%, citing challenging environment both in domestic and exports markets in terms of higher channel inventory and pricing pressures.

Sumitomo Chemical reported lower than estimated results with revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax decline of 20%/32%/29% YoY largely led by subdued demand environment in both domestic and export markets (down 10% and 62% YoY respectively).

With provisioning of high cost inventory largely behind, gross margin's expanded 50 basis points YoY to 38.4% as against 37.9% in Q2 FY23. However, higher employee costs coupled with higher other expenses up 170 bps YoY and 280 bps YoY to 6.5% and 11.1% has resulted into Ebitda margin contraction of 400 bps YoY to 20.8% during Q2 FY24.

Going forward, Sumitomo Chemical's management remained cautious on exports market citing higher channel inventory exerting pressure on revenue growth as well as margins (likely to take couple of quarters to normalise).

We expect revenue/ Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rate of 12%/16%/15% over FY24-26E (FY18- 23 CAGR of 13%/25%/28%).

Maintain ‘Buy’ with revised target price of Rs 450 (Rs 500 earlier) based on 40 times FY26E earnings per share.