Sumitomo Chemical Q2 Results Review - Revenue Miss Hits Net Profit: Nirmal Bang
Profit after tax at Rs 1.43 billion was a miss of 14.1%/14.1% versus our/street estimate.
Nirmal Bang Report
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. Q2 FY24 revenue at Rs 9.04 billion was a miss of 24.4%/17.5% versus our/street estimate. Gross margin at 38.4% was a beat of 524 basis points and hence Ebitda margin at 20.8% saw a beat of 145 bps.
Ebidta at Rs 1.88 billion was lower versus our/street estimate by 18.7%/15.9%. Profit after tax at Rs 1.43 billion was a miss of 14.1%/14.1% versus our/street estimate.
Revenue split: For H1 FY24, domestic/exports at 89%/11%. It implies Q2 FY24 mix of eomestic/exports at 92%/8%.
YoY trend: Sumitomo Chemical's revenue declined by 19.5% YoY while Ebitda margin was down by 399 bps YoY and Ebitda declined by 32.4% YoY. Profit after tax was down by 28.8% YoY. Domestic/exports revenue declined by 9.6%/64.2% YoY. There was a decline in the share of exports across all regions, barring Japan and Asia (excluding India).
We are cutting FY24E/FY25E a tad. We have also added FY26E and rolled over to September 2025E.
We have cut target price by 8.5% to Rs 367 using a lower price to earnings of 30 times versus old price to earnings of 34 times to build in a muted earning per share compounded annual growth rate of 8% over FY23-FY26E as well as the lingering worries about China supply and destocking overhang.
The FY24E-FY26E earning per share CAGR looks decent though at 24.9%, but this is after a 17.5% decline in FY24E.
