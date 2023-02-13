Sudarshan Chemical Q3 Results Review - Headwinds Persist, Demand Recovery To Be Slow: ICICI Direct
Higher share of value added business portfolio is expected to improve the margin profile of the business.
ICICI Direct Report
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.’s numbers came in below our estimates due to lower-than-expected growth in pigments segment.
Reported revenue de-growth of 12.3% YoY to Rs 528 crore, led by lower offtake from pigments (down 13.7%) even as other segment grew 7%.
Gross margins increased 24 basis points YoY to ~40.8% while Ebitda margins contracted 439 bps YoY to 7.9% due to escalation in other expenses (up 5.8% YoY).
Sudarshan Chemical's Ebitda declined 43.6% YoY to Rs 41.6 crore. The decline was led by elevated level of energy cost and foreign exchange loss of Rs 8.6 crore. Profit after tax was down 98.4% YoY to Rs 60 lakh.
