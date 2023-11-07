Sudarshan Chemical Q2 Results Review - Strong Volume Growth In Pigments; Upgrade To 'Buy': Dolat Capital

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.’s pigment margins improve to 12.8% (+ 465 basis points YoY/ + 90 bps QoQ) aided by higher volumes; domestic volumes upbeat, while exports also pick up. 

Near term (H2 FY24) outlook better as plastics demand healthy while coatings demand expected to pick up; Guidance of optimum utilisation in four years maintained (conservative given macros and current geopolitical scenario). 

With the enhanced product portfolio (post capex), Sudarshan Chemical is directionally well poised to deliver Ebitda margins more than 15%, with improving capacity utilisation.

We expect operating leverage to play out as capacity ramps up over the medium term; debt reduction led by land sale proceeds (net Rs 2.9 billion) to lower finance costs.

We upgrade to ‘Buy’ with target price of Rs 575 (22 times September- 25 earning per share) on improving performance and outlook, and attractive valuations.