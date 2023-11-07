Sudarshan Chemical Q2 Results Review - Strong Volume Growth In Pigments; Upgrade To 'Buy': Dolat Capital
Demand from plastics end-use were relatively stable while inks witnessed improvement in demand in Q2.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.’s pigment margins improve to 12.8% (+ 465 basis points YoY/ + 90 bps QoQ) aided by higher volumes; domestic volumes upbeat, while exports also pick up.
Near term (H2 FY24) outlook better as plastics demand healthy while coatings demand expected to pick up; Guidance of optimum utilisation in four years maintained (conservative given macros and current geopolitical scenario).
With the enhanced product portfolio (post capex), Sudarshan Chemical is directionally well poised to deliver Ebitda margins more than 15%, with improving capacity utilisation.
We expect operating leverage to play out as capacity ramps up over the medium term; debt reduction led by land sale proceeds (net Rs 2.9 billion) to lower finance costs.
We upgrade to ‘Buy’ with target price of Rs 575 (22 times September- 25 earning per share) on improving performance and outlook, and attractive valuations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.