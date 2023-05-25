Sudarshan Chemical Industries Q4 Review — Growth Outlook Positive, Accumulate: Dolat Capital
Fall in raw material prices, energy and logistics costs to support demand recovery and lead to improvement in margin.
Dolat Capital Report
Sudarshan Chemical’s consolidated Sales grew by 10.1% YoY to Rs 6.9bn (D.est: Rs 5.8bn) led by revival in demand from end user industries.
EBITDA came in flat at Rs 847mn (D.est: Rs 523mn) translating to an EBITDA margin contraction of 147bps YoY to 12.3%.
PAT de-grew by 27.1% YoY to Rs 326mn (D.est : Rs 115mn) impacted by a higher interest charge and higher depreciation expense.
