Sudarshan Chemical - All Eyes On Volume Growth: Dolat Capital

Price corrections to restrict topline growth in Q2.

26 Sep 2023, 3:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sudarshan Chemicals India Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Sudarshan Chemicals India Ltd. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. remains well placed over medium-long term as earnings improvement come by, on-

  1. rising share of margin accretive specialty pigments (currently ~69% revenue) given higher focus and commensurate capital allocation.

  2. better absorption of fixed overheads as demand recovers with reducing global uncertainties and

  3. moderation in raw materials, energy, logistics costs.

As the capex cycle is complete, free cash flow of Rs 9 billion (FY24-26E) including Rs 2.9 billion (net proceeds from land sale) to aid debt reduction (debt free by FY26 versus 3.7 times net debt/ Ebitda in FY23).

We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with target price of Rs 565 (22 times September 2025 earning per share) versus Rs 590 earlier, as we trim earnings to factor in slower demand pick-up and risk of rising input prices (crude led)

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Sudarshan Chemical Management Meeting Note.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

