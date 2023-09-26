Sudarshan Chemical - All Eyes On Volume Growth: Dolat Capital
Price corrections to restrict topline growth in Q2.
Dolat Capital Report
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. remains well placed over medium-long term as earnings improvement come by, on-
rising share of margin accretive specialty pigments (currently ~69% revenue) given higher focus and commensurate capital allocation.
better absorption of fixed overheads as demand recovers with reducing global uncertainties and
moderation in raw materials, energy, logistics costs.
As the capex cycle is complete, free cash flow of Rs 9 billion (FY24-26E) including Rs 2.9 billion (net proceeds from land sale) to aid debt reduction (debt free by FY26 versus 3.7 times net debt/ Ebitda in FY23).
We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with target price of Rs 565 (22 times September 2025 earning per share) versus Rs 590 earlier, as we trim earnings to factor in slower demand pick-up and risk of rising input prices (crude led)
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
