Subros Q3 Results Review - Weak Margin Performance, Recovery Ahead: Dolat Capital
From a medium to long-term perspective, Subros would be the key beneficiary of the premiumisation trend in PVs.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Subros Ltd. displayed a weak performance in Q3 due to several headwinds like sharp increase in fabrication cost and an increase in logistics cost (high container and diesel cost).
Subros' Ebitda margin stood at 5.2% in Q3. Management is in discussion with management to pass on the increase in fabrication cost from retrospective effect and expects margin to revive on the back of softening commodity prices, operating leverage, and localisation.
Despite weak performance in last many quarters, we maintain positive stance on the stock led by-
Premiumisation and upbeat outlook for in passenger vehicles segment,
increase in content per vehicle due to electrification,
rapid acceleration of E-buses and new verticals (especially from Home AC, E-buses and railway) and
sharp margin expansion due to fall in raw material and logistics cost.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Amara Raja Batteries Q3 Results Review - Strong Margin Performance: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.