Subros Q3 Results Review - Weak Margin Performance, Recovery Ahead: Dolat Capital

Subros Ltd. displayed a weak performance in Q3 due to several headwinds like sharp increase in fabrication cost and an increase in logistics cost (high container and diesel cost).

Subros' Ebitda margin stood at 5.2% in Q3. Management is in discussion with management to pass on the increase in fabrication cost from retrospective effect and expects margin to revive on the back of softening commodity prices, operating leverage, and localisation.

Despite weak performance in last many quarters, we maintain positive stance on the stock led by-