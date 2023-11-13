Subros Q2 Results Review - Ready To Take Off: Dolat Capital
Targeting double digit margin in FY25
Dolat Capital Report
Subros Ltd. printed a strong operating performance in Q2. Revenue grew 17% QoQ with Ebitda margin expanded 181 basis points QoQ to 8.63%. Management expresses its confidence to attain double digit margin in FY25.
In the personal vehicle segment, the company outperformed industry growth due to model mix (17% growth in Q2 versus industry growth of 6%). Increase in market share in SUV by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., new business from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and other original equipment manufacturer would be key catalysts for Subros personal vehicle AC growth.
Government's recent announcement to make ACs mandatory in commercial vehicle from January-2025 will create a market opportunity for Rs 4-4.50 billion from FY26. However, further reduction in effective tax rate to 25% from FY25 would be positive for earning per share.
We maintain a positive stance on the stock led by-
Premiumisation and an increasing market share of Maruti Suzuki in SUV (SOB 75%),
increase in content per vehicle due to SUV trend and electrification
rapid acceleration of Ebuses and Railway business,
sharp margin expansion due to reduction in material cost, cost optimisation,
incremental revenue opportunity due to mandatory AC in commercial Vehicle.
We increase our earning per share estimates by 9/25% for FY24/25E factoring strong margin expansion.
We value the stock Rs 570 (based on 20 times FY26 earning per share). Recommend 'Buy'
