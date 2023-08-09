Stylam Industries Q1 Results Review - Export Volume To Recover Gradually; Robust Outlook Intact: Systematix

Stylam Industries Ltd.’s inline Q1 (laminate volume up 17%; Ebitda/profit after tax up 18%/32%; revenue down 4% on YoY basis) was driven by a strong 18.5% Ebitda margin (up 347 bps YoY and 140 bps QoQ).

Inferior product mix and greater share of domestic business hurt laminate average realisation and gross margin (44.4%, down 82 bps QoQ). Stable net working capital days (93) aided to its net cash status (Rs 270 million versus Rs 100 million net debt at FY23 end).

Management expects export volumes to recover in coming quarters with Stylam’s expansion in markets such as North and South America, and far east nations.

Domestic volumes will be driven by expansion in its distribution and warehousing and branding. Acrylic solid surface product (Q1 revenue: Rs 95 million) is on track to achieve Rs 3 billion plus revenue over the next two-three years.

While its line balancing and laminate plant modernisation processes are on, Stylam has announced a capex of Rs 1.5 billion, with a revenue potential of Rs 5 billion.

Greater mix of value-added stock keeping units will further boost Stylam’s market positioning, margins and return ratios. Considering Q1 result, we have cut FY24E/25E revenue by 11%/15% while keeping Ebitda, profit after tax unchanged on expectation of higher margins.

We now expect laminate-volume/revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 8%/14%/28%/32% over FY23-25E (FY18-23: 12%/23%/26%/37%), with strong operating cash flow, and return on capital employed (34%).

We remain sanguine on Stylam's’s prospects. At current market price, the stock trades at an attractive valuation of ~16 times FY25E EPS of Rs 99.

We thus maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,976, based on 20 times FY25E price/earning.