Stylam Industries - Fastest-Growing Laminate Company In India: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
No stopping; market share gain to continue.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities Report
Stylam Industries Ltd. is gaining market share both in domestic and export markets, and we expect the trend to continue. In the past five years (FY18-23), it has reported strong revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 23/26/37% respectively, aided by increasing value added mix.
We believe there is ample scope for the company to broaden its geographic reach and deepen its market penetration in the existing domestic and export markets, offering solid strong revenue growth visibility.
We like Stylam for its industry-leading growth and Ebitda margins, rising value-added mix, sound balance sheet and return ratio profile. It is focusing on debottlenecking laminates and brownfield expansion to support its growth plan. We expect rapid growth in the acrylic segment on a low base.
We expect Sylam to deliver strong 15/23/26% revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax CAGRs during FY23-26E.
We have valued Stylam at 22 times September-25E earnings per share to arrive at a target price Rs 2,300 (35% discount versus Greenlam Industries Ltd.).
We initiate coverage on Stylam with a 'Buy' rating .
Key risks
Global turmoil: Two-thirds of Stylam revenue depends on the export market. Any slowdown in the global market can impact its sales and profitability.
Slowdown in real estate: Any slowdown in real estate demand (domestic/international) will adversely impact laminate sales.
Increase in input cost: A spike in raw material costs is difficult to pass on in this competitive market. It could affect margins.
Cash burn in new segment: We believe if Stylam enters any other new segment requiring cash burn, it can de-rate the stock. We think the correct strategy will be to focus on its core laminates segment (where it can grow by 15-20%) and target rapid growth in the acrylic segment.
Currency risk: Further, export also brings currency volatility risk.
The currencies to which the company is exposed are U.S. dollar and euro. This risk is partially mitigated, given the import of raw material.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kajaria, Somany Ceramics - Industry Tailwinds To Aid Growth: Nirmal Bang Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.