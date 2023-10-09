Stylam Industries - Fastest-Growing Laminate Company In India: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Stylam Industries Ltd. is gaining market share both in domestic and export markets, and we expect the trend to continue. In the past five years (FY18-23), it has reported strong revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 23/26/37% respectively, aided by increasing value added mix.

We believe there is ample scope for the company to broaden its geographic reach and deepen its market penetration in the existing domestic and export markets, offering solid strong revenue growth visibility.

We like Stylam for its industry-leading growth and Ebitda margins, rising value-added mix, sound balance sheet and return ratio profile. It is focusing on debottlenecking laminates and brownfield expansion to support its growth plan. We expect rapid growth in the acrylic segment on a low base.

We expect Sylam to deliver strong 15/23/26% revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax CAGRs during FY23-26E.

We have valued Stylam at 22 times September-25E earnings per share to arrive at a target price Rs 2,300 (35% discount versus Greenlam Industries Ltd.).

We initiate coverage on Stylam with a 'Buy' rating .