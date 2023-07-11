Strong Volumes, Demat Account Additions Reflect Capital Market Players’ Positive Sentiment: ICICI Securities
Angle One reported a strong June as average daily number of orders continued to improve along with other operating parameters.
ICICI Securities Report
June 2023 has been a strong month for capital markets. Total cash volumes were up 5.8% month-on-month while NSE derivatives volumes increased 2.4% month-on-month and traction around Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. options volumes continued.
Depositories saw strong growth in demat account additions (2.4 million in June 2023) while brokerages like Angel One Ltd. saw surge in the number of orders traded, gross client additions and improvement in margin trading facility book.
Positive market momentum bodes well for capital market players.
