Strides Pharma Q3 Results Review - Regulated Markets Drive Growth: ICICI Securities
Strides Pharma’s Q3 performance fell short of our revenue expectations mainly due to negligible sales in institutional business.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Strides Pharma Science Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 performance fell short of our revenue expectations, mainly due to negligible sales in the institutional business. Revenues grew 8.9% YoY (down 3.6% QoQ) to Rs 8.7 billion (our estimate: Rs 10 billion). U.S. sales were up 5% QoQ to $63 million (our estimate: $60 million) driven by volume growth and traction in new product launches.
Emerging market revenues fell 73.9% QoQ to $6 million. Institutional business saw negligible revenues during the quarter due to expiry of contracts. Higher U.S. sales contribution and several cost optimisation initiatives drove a 410 bps QoQ Ebitda margin improvement to 13.5% (our estimate: 11.6%).
Strides Pharma has guided toward a gross debt reduction of ~Rs 10 billion in FY23 and a ‘net debt/Ebitda’ ratio of less than three in the near term. Growth momentum in the U.S. business, likely debt reduction and reasonable valuations make the stock attractive.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Gland Pharma Q3 Results Review - Pricing Pressure Enters Into Injectables: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.