Stove Kraft - Backward Integration, Cost Reduction Measures To Increase Operational Efficiency: Dolat Capital

Stove Kraft Ltd.’s Bengaluru facility is an integrated facility comprising multiple manufacturing units spanning across 46 acres of land. Of this area, ~20 acres is available for future capacity expansion, which is expected to be utlilised in ~three years.

With an annual capacity of 56 million, this facility manufactures pressure cookers, non-stick cookware, hard anodised cookware, mixer grinders, induction cooktops, etc.

The company enjoys strong brand recall for its ‘value for money’ Pigeon brand, volume leadership in key categories and wide distribution reach.

Stove Kraft is exploring backward integration and cost reduction measures to increase operational efficiency. Government support for local manufacturing with schemes like 'Make in India' should bode well for the company.

A burgeoning middle class, urbanisation and rise of nuclear families, are expected to provide a thrust to the kitchen appliance industry.