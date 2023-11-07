Stocks To Buy This Diwali - Reliance Industries, Dr. Reddy's, United Spirits And More By HDFC Securities

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Key triggers

RIL expects nationwide 5G coverage in India by December 2023 and launched Jio Bharat to gain market share and capitalise on the 2G market. JioFiber and JioAirFiber will accelerate Home broadband offerings to develop AI models and solutions customised for the Indian market.

Reliance Jio added the most number of wireless subscribers over the past and we expect, average revenue per user could increase to Rs 190-195 per month in FY24E from Rs 180.5 per month in Q1 FY24 and Rs 178.8 per month in Q4 FY23.

Reliance retail crossed the milestone of 100 crore transactions and received more than 78 crore footfalls in FY23. The registered customers grew to 25 crore and opened 3,300 plus new stores last year, taking the total to 18,040, covering 6.56 crore square feet. Notably, two-third of these stores were located in T2 and smaller towns in FY23.

As per the market cap, Reliance Retail is ranked among top four/top 10 companies in India/ retailers in the world. Reliance will continue to expand in all categories viz., grocery, fmcg, electronics, fashion, etc. through physical as well as digital platforms. It also plans to launch products internationally.

Reliance’s MJ field in the KG basin is set to reach ~30 million metric standard cubic metre per day of production for FY24E and it will contribute ~30% of the India’s domestic gas production and 15% of the country’s total gas demand.

The company is working on fast-tracking various projects currently underway at Jamnagar’s Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga complex. Singapore GRMs have recovered back sharply since July’23, stood at $ 9.6/bbl in Q2 FY24 which could also help Reliance to report strong GRMs amid rise in benchmark Singapore GRM in the coming quarters.

The company is working on converting low-value refinery streams to highly specialised products. The company also intends to transition to renewable and bio-energy in order to reach Net-Zero by 2035, while also improving profitability with lower energy cost.

Reliance’s priority is to set up battery Giga factory by 2026. It will manufacture battery chemicals, cells and packs, leading all the way up to energy storage solutions, and will include a battery recycling facility.

Valuation and recommendations

Reliance’s retail, telecom, and new energy are poised to become the upcoming growth drivers over the next two-to-three years, given the large technological advancements and ambitious growth targets.

The company to report a consolidated revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax CAGR of 13.5%/12.3%/10% over FY23-25E. Investors can buy in the Rs 2,075-2,325 band for a target of Rs 2,695 (24.25 times FY25E EPS) till next Diwali.