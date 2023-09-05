Stock Market Strategy - Global Markets Turn Weak In August; India Outperforms: Motilal Oswal
Dollar index continues to remain strong amid worldwide volatility.
Motilal Oswal Report
The key highlights of our September 2023 edition of 'The Eagle Eye' are as follows:
MSCI India’s outperformance continues since January 2022; other emerging markets remain weak;
Global interest rates at multi-year highs; Fed rate at a two-decade high;
Mid and small caps outperform large caps; media and tech lead the gainers pack;
Market cap contributions of mid and small caps continue to expand from their CY20 lows;
Polarization effect: large versus mid and small caps;
Foreign institutional investment flows positive for six months in a row; domestic institutional investment flows strengthen;
Continued corrections in key commodity costs to benefit corporate margins.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.