Sterlite Technologies Q3 Results Review - Inline; Continues To Gain Market Share In OFC Market: Yes Securities
The rise in revenue mix from international clients is in right direction.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Sterlite Technologies Ltd. reported inline operating performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and Ebitda margin were as per expectation. It reported revenue growth of 11.8% QoQ, led by 12% QoQ increase in global networking segment; the global services segment declined by 8% QoQ as it continues to realign its services segment with higher focus on profitability.
There was sequential decline in Ebitda margin(down 81 basis points QoQ) on higher cost. Order book grew 4.5% QoQ to Rs 121 billion. Sterlite Technologies is expected to benefit from multi‐year digital creation cycle led by 5G, FTTx and fibre demand from hyperscalars.
Also, optical fibre cable prices are on the rise globally and should benefit Sterlite Technologies. It has been gaining market share in global optical fibre cable market.
The rise in revenue mix from international clients is in right direction. It plans to increase attach rate to 40% by Q4 FY25. We expect Ebitda margin to improve going ahead led by easing off certain cost pressure related to raw material and logistics. It has been able to pass some increase in cost to customers. The moderation in capex intensity will help to keep debt under control.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
TeamLease Q3 Review - Degree Apprenticeship Impact, Slower IT Demand To Tamper FY24 Growth: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.