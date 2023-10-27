Sterlite Technologies Q2 Review - Muted; Witnessing Softer Demand In The North American Market: Yes Securities

Sterlite Technologies is expected to benefit from multi‐year digital creation cycle led by 5G, fiber to the 'x' and fibre demand from hyperscalars. Also, optical cable prices are broadly steady globally and provides revenue visibility.

It has been gaining market share in global optical fibre cable market. However, we expect that revenue from the U.S. market would continue to be muted over next two-three quarter and that would have an impact on overall revenue for FY24.

We expect Ebitda margin to improve going ahead led by continued focus on cost optimisation and easing off certain cost pressure related to raw material.

It has been able to pass some increase in cost to customers. The moderation in capex intensity will help to keep debt under control.

We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 9.1% over FY23‐25E with average Ebitda margin of 15.6%.

We change our rating on the stock from 'Add' to 'Neutral' with revised target price of Rs 156/share based on enterprise value/Ebitda of 6.5 times on FY25E.

The stock trades at EV/Ebitda of 9.0 times/6.4 times on FY24E/FY25E.