Sterlite Tech Q1 Review - Subdued Performance; Revenue Declined On Muted Sales From The U.S.: Yes Securities

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. reported mixed operating performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was below expectation; while Ebitda margin was as per estimates.

Revenue declined by 18.7% QoQ, led by 26.7% QoQ decrease in Global networking segment; the global services segment grew by 0.3% QoQ as it continues to realign its services segment with higher focus on profitability.

There was sequential improvement in Ebitda margin(up 39 bps QoQ) led by focus on cost optimisation. Order book was up 4.1% YoY to Rs 109 billion.

Sterlite is expected to benefit from multi‐year digital creation cycle led by 5G, FTTx and fibre demand from hyperscalars. Also, optical cable prices are broadly steady globally and provides revenue visibility.

It has been gaining market share in global optical fiber cable market. However, we expect that revenue from the U.S. market would continue to be muted over next two-three quarter and that would have an impact on overall revenue for FY24.

It plans to increase Interconnect attach rate to 40% by Q4 FY25. We expect Ebitda margin to improve going ahead led by continued focus on cost optimisation and easing off certain cost pressure related to raw material. It has been able to pass some increase in cost to customers.

The moderation in capex intensity will help to keep debt under control. We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 13.5% over FY23‐25E with average Ebitda margin of 15.7%.

We change our rating on the stock from 'Buy' to 'Add' with revised target price of Rs 177/share based on enterprise value/Ebitda of 6.5 times on FY25E.

The stock trades at EV/Ebitda of 7.9 times/5.8 times on FY24E/FY25E.