Sterlite Power - Proposed Demerger To Help Unlock Value; Products Business Visibility Strong: Nirmal Bang

We recently interacted with the management of Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., to gain insights into the current business environment and the company’s overall business prospects.

On September 28, 2023, Sterlite Power’s Board approved the demerger of the power transmission infra business (built-operate-transfer model) into a separate entity SGL5.

The demerged Sterlite Power will house the products business (conductors, optical ground wire and power cables), specialised engineering, procurement and construction services business (MSI) and Neutral Independent Fiberco business.

We believe this process will help in value creation for the global products and service business.

In conductors space, Sterlite Power is a direct competitor of Apar Industries Ltd. and both companies have sizable market share in India besides strong presence in export markets too.

In cables, while Apar Industries has a diversified portfolio of light duty cable, elastomeric cables, optical fibre cable and power cables, Sterlite Power has a strong portfolio of medium voltage, high voltage and extra high voltage power cables and is expanding its portfolio to include solar cables as well.

Overall, we believe that demand for conductors and cables is expected to remain strong over the medium term on the back of healthy demand amid aggressive capex globally for renewable energy capacity addition, transmission and distribution expansion, HSR upgradation, benefits from ‘China plus one’ theme and favorable tariff structures in the U.S.