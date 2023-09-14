Sterling Tools - Sees Strong Growth Opportunities: HDFC Securities

Risks and Concerns

Slowdown in automobile industry

Sterling Tool supplies mainly to automobile manufacturers across segments. Any slowdown in the automobile industry could impact its growth.

Raw material price volatility

Sharp increase in raw material prices could hurt its performance as there is a lag effect in passing on the increase to its clients.

Susceptibility to pricing pressure from original equipment manufacturer and peers

Sterling Tools may not able to pass on the increase in costs easily to OEMs and remains susceptible to increasing competition in the auto component segment, and pricing pressures from auto OEMs.

Limited product diversification with fasteners constituting bulk of revenues

Sterling Tools has historically operated in a single product category of fasteners, thereby limiting its product diversification and offerings. Although it has diversified into motor control unit, fasteners continue to account for more than 70% of revenues. Even in electric vehicle MCU business, the joint venture supplies largely to one customer and relies on one product.