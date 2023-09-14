Sterling Tools - Sees Strong Growth Opportunities: HDFC Securities
Sterling Tools' Altigreen is showing rapid growth and could lead to a valuation uptick.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Valuation and recommendation:
We expect Sterling Tools’ revenue/Ebita/profit after tax to grow at 24/28/37% compounded annual growth rate over FY23-FY25E, led by strong growth in EV business, higher share of specialised fasteners, improved realisations, and strict control on cost overheads.
We believe investors can buy the stock in Rs 365-375 band and add on dips in Rs 330-336 band (13.5 times FY25E earnings per share) for a base case fair value of Rs 409 (16.5 times FY25E EPS) and bull case fair value of Rs 434 (17.5 times FY25E EPS) over the next two- three quarters.
Key triggers
Improving two-wheeler EV sales
Expanding clientele with entry into MCU for LCV
Diversified revenue profile across automotive segments
Invested in three-wheeler cargo manufacturer.
Risks and Concerns
Slowdown in automobile industry
Sterling Tool supplies mainly to automobile manufacturers across segments. Any slowdown in the automobile industry could impact its growth.
Raw material price volatility
Sharp increase in raw material prices could hurt its performance as there is a lag effect in passing on the increase to its clients.
Susceptibility to pricing pressure from original equipment manufacturer and peers
Sterling Tools may not able to pass on the increase in costs easily to OEMs and remains susceptible to increasing competition in the auto component segment, and pricing pressures from auto OEMs.
Limited product diversification with fasteners constituting bulk of revenues
Sterling Tools has historically operated in a single product category of fasteners, thereby limiting its product diversification and offerings. Although it has diversified into motor control unit, fasteners continue to account for more than 70% of revenues. Even in electric vehicle MCU business, the joint venture supplies largely to one customer and relies on one product.
Company Background:
Sterling Tools Ltd. is the second largest automotive fastener manufacturer in India, in existence since last four decades with a well-diversified presence across all automotive segments and customers.
It entered the electric vehicle space in 2020 and has become one of the largest e-two-wheeler motor control unit suppliers in India. It has also started supplying MCUs for light commercial vehicle.
EV penetration in two-wheeler and three-wheeler is expected to increase at a fast rate over the next few years which augurs well for the company’s growth. The company has orders from 16 clients for MCU of which eight have started production and the remaining are expected in H2 FY24.
Sterling Tool has also invested in three-wheeler cargo EV manufacturer ‘Altigreen’, which is showing rapid growth and could lead to a valuation uptick.
