Sterling Tools Q4 Results Review - Short Term Blip, Focus Remains On Diversification: Dolat Capital
Motor control unit business on the right direction; fastener margin to see recovery ahead.
Dolat Capital Report
Sterling Tools Ltd. printed a weak margin performance in Q4. Revenue grew 2% QoQ, fastener business grew 3% QoQ while electric vehicles business remained flat.
Ebitda declined 20% QoQ to Rs 224 million with 293 basis points QoQ contraction in margin at 10.6% due to annual discounts, inventory devaluation (owing to fall in steel prices) and few one-time provisioning.
Demand momentum to be strong and management is targeting 18% top line growth for fastener business in FY24 and two-times growth in EV business on back of increasing content per vehicle, overall robust industry demand and increasing share of businesses.
EV component business revenue stood at Rs 1.71 billion in FY23 versus 380 million in FY22. Sterling Tools is the leader with 50% market share, being the motor control unit supplier for high-speed scooters (more than 50 Kmph).
This business is less capex intensive and hence the return on capital employed is expected to be higher than typical manufacturing business. Company is planning to add more components in the EV supply chain beyond MCUs.
