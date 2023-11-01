BQPrimeResearch ReportsSterling Tools Q2 Results Review - On A Consolidation Phase: Dolat Capital
Sterling Tools Q2 Results Review - On A Consolidation Phase: Dolat Capital

Gradual recovery in fastener business; minor blip in motor control unit business for short term

01 Nov 2023, 03:30 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fasteners kept at R&amp;D department at Sterling Tools Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Fasteners kept at R&D department at Sterling Tools Ltd. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

Sterling Tools Ltd.'s consolidated revenue de-grew 4.7 % QoQ at Rs 2.10 billion due to fall in non fastener business. Ebitda remained flat QOQ to Rs 254 million with 95 bps expansion in operating margin at 12.1%, due to better mix.

Management expects to outperform industry growth in fastener business led by new client acquisition in four-wheeler and two-wheeler segment. Margin is expected to improve in the coming quarter with softening raw material prices.

Electric vehicle component business revenue stood at Rs 1.3 billion in H1 and expect to maintain the same run rate in H2.

Sterling Tools is the leader with 40% market share, being the motor control unit supplier for high-speed scooters (more than 50 Kmph).

We trim our earnings per share estimates by 11/18% for FY24/25E factoring in lower revenue from non-fastener business and value the stock Rs 380 (based on 16 times Sept 25E EPS). Maintain 'Accumulate'.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Sterling Tools Q2FY24 Result Update.pdf
