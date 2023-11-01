Sterling Tools Q2 Results Review - On A Consolidation Phase: Dolat Capital

Sterling Tools Ltd.'s consolidated revenue de-grew 4.7 % QoQ at Rs 2.10 billion due to fall in non fastener business. Ebitda remained flat QOQ to Rs 254 million with 95 bps expansion in operating margin at 12.1%, due to better mix.

Management expects to outperform industry growth in fastener business led by new client acquisition in four-wheeler and two-wheeler segment. Margin is expected to improve in the coming quarter with softening raw material prices.

Electric vehicle component business revenue stood at Rs 1.3 billion in H1 and expect to maintain the same run rate in H2.

Sterling Tools is the leader with 40% market share, being the motor control unit supplier for high-speed scooters (more than 50 Kmph).

We trim our earnings per share estimates by 11/18% for FY24/25E factoring in lower revenue from non-fastener business and value the stock Rs 380 (based on 16 times Sept 25E EPS). Maintain 'Accumulate'.