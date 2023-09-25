Steel Strips Wheels - Focusing On Product Diversification, Export Market: Axis Securities

With a focus on fulfilling export demand from the U.S. and Europe, ramping up of alloy wheels, and aluminium knucklers division; and further diversification into the motor plus controller electric vehicle business (joint venture with Reddler Technologies) in the future, we value Steel Strip Wheels Ltd. at 17 times price earning multiple on our September 25, earning per share (rollover from March 23) [We switch from enterprise value/Ebitda of 5.5 times on strengthening balance sheet and lower net debt levels].

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 325/share (from Rs 240/share earlier), implying an upside potential of 22% from the current market price.