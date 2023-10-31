Steel Strip Wheels Q2 Results Review- Product Diversification, Robust Exports To Drive Growth: Axis Securities
Exports revenue guidance currently stands at ~Rs 500-600 cr in FY24, significantly up from the impacted base of ~Rs 292 cr in FY23
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. reported revenue and Ebitda in line with our estimates while profit after tax was a miss. Revenue stood at Rs 1,134 crore (up 5%/9% YoY/QoQ), which was mainly led by higher overall volumes and higher average selling price (richer sales mix due to higher contribution from exports and alloy wheel); partly offset by softening in the commodity prices.
Steel Strips Wheels reported Ebitda of Rs 124 crore (up 6%/10% YoY/QoQ) and Ebitda margins of 11% (up 20 bps both YoY/QoQ). This was led by lower personnel costs and other expenses (as a % of sales) which was only partly offset by lower gross margins.
The company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 52.4 crore (down 4% YoY but up 8% QoQ). This was an 8% miss from our estimates and was largely on account of an increase in interest costs to the tune of 26%/10% on a YoY/QoQ basis (23% above our estimates).
Higher interest costs were on account of fresh borrowing in light of the preponement of the expansion timeline of alloy wheel capacity and a higher effective tax rate of 34% versus our assumption of 31%.
Outlook
We factor in total wheel volumes at 19.5 million and 20.5 million units in FY24/25 respectively. With alloy wheels and exports share increasing and the introduction of a new product line - Aluminium Steering Knuckles, we estimate the company’s Ebitda/PAT to grow at 11%/17% compound annual growth rate over FY23-26.
Valuation and recommendation
With a focus on fulfilling export demand from the U.S. and Europe, ramping up of Alloy wheels and Aluminium knucklers division and the expansion of EV wheels business, we value the stock at 17 times price-to-earning multiple on Dec-25 earnings per share (roll forward from Sep-25 EPS).
Against this backdrop, we maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325/share (unchanged), implying an upside potential of 24% from the current market price.
Key risks to our estimates and target price
Export recovery to be monitored.
Increased competition from peers like Wheels India and Minda Kosei.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Carborundum Q2 Review - Chinese Dumping, Overseas Demand Headwinds Impact Revenue Growth: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.