Steel Strip Wheels Q2 Results Review- Product Diversification, Robust Exports To Drive Growth: Axis Securities

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. reported revenue and Ebitda in line with our estimates while profit after tax was a miss. Revenue stood at Rs 1,134 crore (up 5%/9% YoY/QoQ), which was mainly led by higher overall volumes and higher average selling price (richer sales mix due to higher contribution from exports and alloy wheel); partly offset by softening in the commodity prices.

Steel Strips Wheels reported Ebitda of Rs 124 crore (up 6%/10% YoY/QoQ) and Ebitda margins of 11% (up 20 bps both YoY/QoQ). This was led by lower personnel costs and other expenses (as a % of sales) which was only partly offset by lower gross margins.

The company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 52.4 crore (down 4% YoY but up 8% QoQ). This was an 8% miss from our estimates and was largely on account of an increase in interest costs to the tune of 26%/10% on a YoY/QoQ basis (23% above our estimates).

Higher interest costs were on account of fresh borrowing in light of the preponement of the expansion timeline of alloy wheel capacity and a higher effective tax rate of 34% versus our assumption of 31%.