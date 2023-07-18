Steel Strip Wheels Q1 Results Review - Alloy Wheels Segment, Exports To Drive Growth: Axis Securities

Financial Performance

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers for Q1 FY24. Revenue stood at Rs 1,044 crore (up 3%/4% YoY/QoQ), a slight 2% beat on estimates, which was mainly led by higher overall volumes (partially offset by lower average selling price due to softening in commodity prices).

Steel Strips Wheels reported Ebitda of Rs 113 crore (up 3%/4% YoY/QoQ), which stood in line with our estimates (despite a higher topline).

This was mainly due to adverse raw material costs (3% higher than estimates) and higher personnel costs (9% higher than estimates), which was only partly offset by lower other operating expenses (3% below estimates).

The company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 47 crore (down 1% YoY but flat QoQ). This was a 10% miss from our estimates which was largely on account of an increase in interest costs (29%/4% higher on a YoY/QoQ basis) which was 25% above our estimates and a higher effective tax rate of 33% versus our assumption of 30%.