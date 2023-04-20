Steel Sector Update - Spot Spread Rises To An Eight-Month High: ICICI Securities

Spot hot rolled coil spread for sheet steel players has risen to an eight-month high on falling coking coal prices. While HRC prices are down by Rs 200/tonne week-on-week in the traders’ market, coking coal prices are down by a further $13/tonne, implying an overall benefit of Rs 800/tonne.

Export prices have corrected by $5-10/tonne to $665-680/tonne in South-East Asia owing to subdued demand in Vietnam. In Europe, prices have come off by $30/tonne to $785-830/tonne, but remain relatively higher owing to production disruption at ArcelorMittal’s plants in France and Spain.

While demand in China remains relatively subdued, the prospects look better owing to improving real estate indicators.

For the domestic ferrous space, we believe Q1 FY24E is likely to be much better QoQ as coking coal prices are down by ~$50/tonne and HRC prices up by Rs 1,000/tonne thus far compared to Q4 FY23.

While longs prices in the primary market have slid owing to high inventory at traders and reduced demand from the project segment, we believe flat steel players such as Tata Steel Ltd. are better placed as compared to Longs peers.