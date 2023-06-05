Steel Sector Check - Soft Coking Coal Price The Sole Reprieve: ICICI Securities

Domestic hot rolled coil price (in the week ended May 31 declined by an average of Rs 500/tonne week-on-week in the traders’ market owing to weak domestic demand and competitive imports.

Spot spreads contracted 1.5% week-on-week tracking the decline in HRC price as coking coal price remained stable at $198/tonne. India HRC export price also slipped by a further $16/tonne week-on-week tracking Chinese steel prices.

Rebar prices were down in both primary and secondary markets due to subdued demand and lower domestic iron ore price. Our interaction with dealers suggests major players might lower their list prices again in June 2023.

In China, demand uptick has remained elusive despite strong credit indicators. However, inventory is down YoY for both HRC and rebars, suggesting tha exports are likely to remain high. While we maintain our positive outlook on the India ferrous space due to higher spot spreads, we would keep a close tab on demand and production curtailments in China.