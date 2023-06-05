Steel Sector Check - Soft Coking Coal Price The Sole Reprieve: ICICI Securities
Chinese players are incurring losses; prices might be nearing the bottom.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Domestic hot rolled coil price (in the week ended May 31 declined by an average of Rs 500/tonne week-on-week in the traders’ market owing to weak domestic demand and competitive imports.
Spot spreads contracted 1.5% week-on-week tracking the decline in HRC price as coking coal price remained stable at $198/tonne. India HRC export price also slipped by a further $16/tonne week-on-week tracking Chinese steel prices.
Rebar prices were down in both primary and secondary markets due to subdued demand and lower domestic iron ore price. Our interaction with dealers suggests major players might lower their list prices again in June 2023.
In China, demand uptick has remained elusive despite strong credit indicators. However, inventory is down YoY for both HRC and rebars, suggesting tha exports are likely to remain high. While we maintain our positive outlook on the India ferrous space due to higher spot spreads, we would keep a close tab on demand and production curtailments in China.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
APL Apollo Tubes - Structural Tubes Gaining Traction Under Government Schemes: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.