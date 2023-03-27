Steel Sector Check - Demand Uncertainties In China Impact Prices: ICICI Securities
Steel - Demand Uncertainties In China Impact Prices: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Hot rolled coil prices in the traders’ market fell by Rs 300/tonne week-on-week to the lowest level in a month mainly on subdued market activity due to local holidays. Nevertheless, spot HRC spread expanded as coking coal prices declined to $300/tonne (down $20/tonne week-on-week).
Regional prices in South-East Asia were mixed with far east prices up $20/tonne week-on-week to $705/tonne, while CIS prices shed $30/tonne.
Despite consumption growth of 20% YoY, longs prices have declined by Rs 700/tonne in both primary and secondary markets, resulting in primary rebar-HRC spread shrinking to Rs 1,170/tonne versus Rs 3,200/tonne a month back.
In China, despite financial indicators being better than expected, we await signs of demand pick-up. Recently, China authorities sounded off on the high prices of iron ore, resulting in global iron ore fines price retreating to $125/tonne (lowest in past 20 days).
However, we do see the possibility of demand rise with the onset of peak construction season in China from April 2023. Demand optimism in China keeps us positive on the ferrous space.
