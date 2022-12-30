Steady Farm Incomes, Moderating Inflation Bode Well For Rural Recovery: Nirmal Bang's Thematic View

Rural distress has been evident in many pockets, particularly in the Eastern states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Jharkhand and West Bengal where deficient monsoons and consequently a poor Kharif crop have added to the woes of a populace reeling under the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation.

Nevertheless, our ground research in Central India (particularly Madhya Pradesh), suggested that farm incomes were holding up even as high inflation acted as a drag on consumption.

Incoming data encourages us to gradually position for a rural recovery in an environment of slowing global growth where we expect domestic focused themes to outperform.

Rabi sowing has been progressing well and prices of farm commodities are holding up. Consequently, farm income growth is expected to be relatively healthy in FY24 after double-digit increases in FY22 and FY23E.

At the same time, moderating farm input costs and softening rural inflation should help support recovery in rural consumption beginning in Q4 FY23 and beyond.

We estimate an increase of ~40% in topline farm income during FY20-FY23E while rural inflation is estimated to rise by 20%. Meanwhile, rural wages are now catching up with inflation.