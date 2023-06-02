Steady Double-Digit Earnings Growth, Macro Stability To Provide Further Strength To Markets: ICICI Direct

Q4 FY23 was a positive quarter with Nifty EPS for the quarter coming in at Rs 233/share, an outperformance of ~6% to our expectations (Rs 220/share). It was up 14% QoQ, 13% YoY.

Outperformance was witnessed across the banking, financial services and insurance, auto and metals space while rest of the sectors reported a broadly in line performance. Management commentary was upbeat on domestic demand prospects with the rural space seeing green shoots amid healthy Rabi crop and robust farm cashflows.

On domestic macroeconomic front, data came in encouraging with GDP growth for Q4 FY23 coming in ahead of estimates at 6.1% with FY23 growth rate pegged at healthy 7.2% and India retaining its tag of being the highest growing major economy across the globe. Inflation also eased with latest consumer price index reading coming in at 4.7% with expectations ripe for interest rate upcycle nearing its peak.

The government has also walked the talk on the fiscal consolidation front with fiscal deficit for FY23 at 6.4%. Encouragingly, foreign institutional investor flows have also turned positive starting from March 2023.

With macro stability at bay, stable commodity prices and corporate earnings showing resilience by growing in healthy double digits, we retain our positive stance on domestic markets. We believe any dips should be used to build a long-term portfolio of quality companies that have lean balance sheets, are capital efficient in nature and have growth longevity.