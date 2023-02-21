‘State’ Of Affairs - Combined Fiscal Deficit At 51% Of Budget Estimate In 9MFY23: Motilal Oswal

Based on provisional data of 18 large states, their total spending grew 6.4%/12% YoY in Q3 FY23/nine months-FY23. Total receipts too grew slowly at only 14.3%/21.6% YoY in Q3 FY23/9MFY23. Consequently, states’ aggregate fiscal deficit came in at Rs 1.3 trillion/Rs 3.8 trillion (or 1.8%/1.9% of gross domestic product) in Q3 FY23/9MFY23.

As a percentage of budget estimate, 9MFY23 fiscal deficit stood at only ~43%, lower compared to Covid levels (70% on average during FY21-22) as well as pre-Covid levels (53% during FY18-20).

Our state-wise analysis suggests that three states, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha, witnessed a fiscal surplus in 9MFY23, while the remaining 15 states witnessed a fiscal deficit in the range of 16%-114% of their respective FY23 budget estimates.

The 9MFY23 fiscal deficit for Andhra Pradesh and Assam was already above their full-year targets, while it was between 22% and 42% for many large states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Strong growth in devolution to states, combined with higher grants-in-aid, led to strong growth of 22% YoY in total transfers to the states, which drove total receipts of states in Q3 FY23. States’ own receipts (tax and nontax) grew 9.2% YoY in the quarter, the slowest pace in seven quarters.

On the spending front, while states’ revenue spending grew at an eight-quarter low rate of 5.5% YoY in Q3 FY23, capital spending (including loans and advances) grew 11.9% YoY. On a year-to-date basis, both revenue and capital spending witnessed slower growth, leading to overall lower spending of states in 9MFY23.