Star Health - Value-Accretive Business Strategy: Anand Rathi Initiates Coverage

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. is focused on the retail health segment, which is expected to emerge as the key driver of the overall health insurance industry in India on account of its low penetration and positive demographic realities.

The company was the first standalone health insurance company established in India in 2006; this has helped create a rich legacy of experience and brand recall.

Star Health is the largest private health insurer in India; the company has grown into the largest SAHI company in India’s overall health insurance market, consistently ranked first in the retail health insurance market.

The company’s market share of 32.87% in the retail health gross written premiums is a testimony to its leading presence in this segment of India’s general insurance industry.

Key Risks: