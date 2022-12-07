Star Health - Structural Capabilities Put Business In An Advantageous Position: ICICI Securities
Mgmt indicated that customers get motivated to move to Star Health due to the spectrum, quality of services offered by the company
ICICI Securities Report
Beyond the retail under-penetration driven growth story, we appreciate the operationally intensive nature of health insurance business from the perspective of claims management, engagement with agency channel and workflow running with the network hospitals. This makes health insurance relatively high entry barrier business and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. has developed structural business capabilities in the same.
Key elements of Star Health’s strategy revolve around improving and expanding distribution of health insurance, claims management and product offerings. The strategy includes:
deepening penetration in rural areas,
expanding use of alternate distribution channels,
robust and efficient claims management,
strengthening agency distribution,
offering innovative and customised products,
leveraging the company’s leading position in the market, and
large-scale technology transformation to reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction.
