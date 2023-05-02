Star Health Q4 Results Review - Steady; Strong Guidance Remains Encouraging: ICICI Direct
Incurred claims flat YoY, QoQ. Claims ratio was at 65%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.'s premium growth remains healthy.
Gross written premium up 13.8% YoY to Rs 4199 crore, net written premium up 15.0% and net earned premium up 11.1% YoY.
Incurred claims flat YoY, QoQ. Claims ratio was at 65%.
Star Health's combined ratio within guidance at 95.3%; underwriting loss at Rs 65 crore. Net profit was at Rs 102 crore versus a loss of Rs 122 crore YoY.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Price hikes, increasing proportion of specialised products to keep premium growth ahead of industry thereby enabling market share leadership.
Improving footprints in rural India, increase in bancassurance tie-up along with strengthening of own agency channel to propel business momentum.
Strong distribution (agency and banca tie-up), hospital network and claim management to act as moats aiding profitable growth momentum.
Expansion of hospital tie-ups, faster claim settlement to keep claim ratio at 62-65%. Focus on efficiency to further improve combined ratio ahead.
Elevated yields and issuance of new employment stock exchange plan at market price to further aid return on equity.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.