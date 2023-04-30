Star Health Q4 Results Review - Commendable All-Round Performance: Motilal Oswal
Improvement in claims and expense ratio drives profitability.
Motilal Oswal Report
Star Health and Allied Health Insurance Ltd. reported a profit after tax of Rs 1.02 billion in Q4 FY23 versus Rs 2.1 billion in Q3. This was 25% above our estimate fueled by better-than-expected claims and expense ratio.
Hence, operating profit came in at Rs 751 million versus our estimate of Rs 514 million. Gross direct premium income grew 14% YoY to Rs 42 billion during the quarter.
Star Health's management has guided for a higher-than-industry growth in premium and an improvement in combined ratio in FY24. The confidence in the guidance stems from:
price hikes,
strong growth in benefit-based products within the banca channel, and
significant benefits arising from fraud claim detection.
We raise our FY24/25 earnings estimates by 3%/6% mainly led by lower expense ratios. These gains were partially offset by weaker-than-forecasted investment performance. Our combined ratio estimates are lower by 30 basis points/60 bps for FY24/FY25 to 93.5%/92.7%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
