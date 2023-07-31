Star Health Q1 Review - Earnings Growth Remains On Track; Play On Indian Health Segment: ICICI Securities

Star Health and Allied Insurance Ltd. has reported profit after tax of Rs 2.9 billion in Q1 FY24 with claim/combined ratio to 65.4/97.8% YoY, respectively.

The guidance of Star Health remains at 20% total premium growth (retail premium may grow by ~15-16%), 63-65% of loss ratio and 93-95% of combined ratio in the near term.

This largely keeps our FY25E profit after tax unchanged at Rs 11.6 billion, while FY24E profit after tax has been marginally downgraded to Rs 9.6 billion versus Rs 10 billion earlier.

Improvement in investment income, higher growth possibility under the new EO guidelines of flexibility of commissions and higher number of corporate partners provide growth tailwinds.

Eventual adoption of IFRS may lift return metrics to better reflect economic profitability.

Maintain 'Buy' with target price unchanged at Rs 800 based on 40 times FY25E earnings per share of Rs 20.

We factor in a premium income compound annual growth rate of 20% during FY23- FY25E, combined ratio of 95% and investment yield of ~7.5% for FY24/FY25E.

Key risks: Spike in claims as seen during Covid.