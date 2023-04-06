Star Health - Growth Levers, Operational Moats Put Business At A Vantage Point: ICICI Securities
We expect Star Health to report Rs 1.1 billion profit after tax in PAT in Q4 FY23E.
ICICI Securities Report
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.'s dominant market position potentially makes it a key beneficiary of India’s growing health insurance sector.
FY23E performance (we expect reported profit after tax of Rs 6.3 billion including one-off employee stock ownership plan costs) will likely solidify expectations of Rs 10 billion PAT in FY24E.
New regulations of open architecture and expenses of management guidelines can further boost the company’s position, which has significant moats in the form of distribution, hospital network tie-ups, and claim management track-record.
Additionally, as per the company, impact of price hike on NOP retention post the recent hike of ~25% in Family Health Optima premium, should be less than 3- 5% (also evident from past case studies). This should assuage investor concerns.
