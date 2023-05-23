Star Cement Q4 Review — Robust Quarter; Maintain 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital
Results broadly in line, realisation below estimates.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
STRCEM reported results broadly in line, however realization below estimates.
STRCEM posted 10.1% YoY growth in revenue (+33.2% QoQ) to Rs8.3 bn led by +7.2% YoY in volume to 1.2 mt (+36.0% QoQ) coupled with +2.7% YoY in realization/tn to Rs6,680 (-2.1% QoQ). EBITDA/ APAT reported +46.6% / +0.7% YoY to Rs1.7 bn/ Rs885 mn.
We expect 16.7%/ 25.4%/ 11.2% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY23-25E led by 10.0%/ 25.0% volume growth and -1.0%/ 0.0% realization growth in FY24E/ FY25E.
We broadly maintain our revenue estimates for FY24E/ FY25E. However, we increase our EBITDA estimates by 8.6%/ 8.4% for FY24E/ FY25E factoring lower opex. Accordingly, we increase our APAT estimates by 14.4%/ 15.8% for FY24E/ FY25E. With commencement of its 2mtpa GU at Siliguri, WB in Jan'21, STRCEM's total cement grinding capacity increased by 32.6% to 5.7mtpa which will support additional volume growth and reduce its cost of sales for outside north east region. With this expansion, the company will be able to participate in ongoing growth of Eastern market (particularly WB & Bihar)
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.