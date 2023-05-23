Star Cement Q4 Results Review - Healthy Operational Performance Drives Profits: ICICI Direct
Star Cement Q4 Results Review: Healthy Operational Performance Drives Profits: ICICI Direct
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Star Cement reported strong operational performance in Q4FY23. Volumes grew 7.4% YoY to 1.2 MT with healthy capacity utilisation rate of 88% (vs. 81%). Volumes in NER grew 13% YoY to 0.9 MT (100% utilisation levels), whereas volumes in the eastern region (Siliguri) declined 6% YoY to 0.32 MT (65% utilisation levels). Realisations declined 2% QoQ to | 6680/t owing to weak pricing environment in the industry. The management indicated that it has taken price hike of | 10-12/bag in NER but pricing outside NER (east Bihar & North Bengal) continues to remain weak (prices declined by | 10-12/bag)
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.