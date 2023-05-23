Star Cement Q4 Results Review — Good Set Of Numbers: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
Star Cement’s total revenue and absolute EBIDTA figures for 4QFY23 exceeded NBIE projections by 10% and 29%, respectively. According to NBIE, as a regional competitor with a 23-25% market share, Star Cement’s subsequent quarterly results should improve. In addition to Dalmia and Ultratech (UTCL), the competition includes mini cement factories, seasonal competitors, and contract manufacturers for major companies.
Strong entry barriers and proximity to limestone mines within 2-3 kms of the company's facilities provide it with a competitive logistical advantage. Despite a stable pricing environment in FY24, the management foresees volume growth of more than 12-13%. The company's long-term objective is to reach 20MTPA capacity and it anticipates that the incremental development will be driven by markets outside the North-East.
However, once the ongoing capital expenditures are completed, there will be no opportunity for significant greenfield expansion in the next 4-5 years. A strong financial position and a wide distribution network throughout its operating regions enable extensive market coverage. We maintain our BUY rating on Star Cement and assign a 6x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our Target Price (TP) of Rs155.
