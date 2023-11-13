Star Cement Q2 Results Review - Ebitda Beat On Lower Costs; Retain 'Buy': Axis Securities
Cement demand in the Northeast and Eastern India region is expected to remain stable.
Axis Securities Report
Star Cement Ltd. reported marginal revenue de-growth of 2% (marginally below expectations) and volume growth was flattish YoY (in line with expectations). Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 41%/31% YoY and was above expectations owing to lower cost.
Star Cement reported a profit of Rs 41 crore as against Rs 31 crore in Q2 FY23. The company reported an Ebitda margin of 16.8% (expectation of 15.1%) as against 11.7% in the previous year due to lower raw material and freight costs.
Volume for the quarter was 0.90 million tonnes per annum, flattish YoY as demand was impacted owing to heavy rainfall in the North-East region.
Star Cement Ebitda/tonne was Rs 1,100, up 41% YoY and the company reported blended realisation/tonne of Rs 6,532 versus. Rs 6,669, down 2% YoY/QoQ. The company’s cost/tonne declined by 8% YoY to Rs 5,432 owing to lower raw material and freight costs.
Outlook:
Increased cement demand is expected in the east and northeast of the country, driven by increased capex towards infrastructure and affordable housing. The company is well-positioned to serve the growing cement demand in the region with its upcoming capacity. We expect the company to grow its volume/revenue/Ebitda at a compound annual growth rate of 14%/23%15/% during FY23-FY25E.
Valuation and recommendation:
The stock is currently trading at 12 times and 10 times FY24E/FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda. We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 /share, implying an upside potential of 13% from the current market price.
Key risks to our estimates and target price
Lower realisation and demand in its key market.
Higher input costs may impact margins.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
