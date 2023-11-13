Star Cement Q2 Results Review - Ebitda Beat On Lower Costs; Retain 'Buy': Axis Securities

Star Cement Ltd. reported marginal revenue de-growth of 2% (marginally below expectations) and volume growth was flattish YoY (in line with expectations). Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 41%/31% YoY and was above expectations owing to lower cost.

Star Cement reported a profit of Rs 41 crore as against Rs 31 crore in Q2 FY23. The company reported an Ebitda margin of 16.8% (expectation of 15.1%) as against 11.7% in the previous year due to lower raw material and freight costs.

Volume for the quarter was 0.90 million tonnes per annum, flattish YoY as demand was impacted owing to heavy rainfall in the North-East region.

Star Cement Ebitda/tonne was Rs 1,100, up 41% YoY and the company reported blended realisation/tonne of Rs 6,532 versus. Rs 6,669, down 2% YoY/QoQ. The company’s cost/tonne declined by 8% YoY to Rs 5,432 owing to lower raw material and freight costs.