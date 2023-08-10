Star Cement Q1 Results Review - Poor Quarter; Fair Valuation; Downgrade To 'Sell': Dolat Capital

Star Cement Ltd. reported volume, revenue in line, however realisation, Ebitda, Ebitda/tonne and adjusted profit after tax below estimates.

Star Cement posted 14.3% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 6 billion (-8.4% QoQ) led by +18.8% YoY in volume to 1.2 million tonne (-5.7% QoQ), which was partially offset by - 3.7% YoY in realisation/tonne to Rs 6,533 (-2.8% QoQ).

Ebitda +4.1%/ -22.2% YoY/ QoQ to Rs 1.3 billion. However, adjusted profit after tax (after adjusting Rs 193 million towards deferred tax assets for earlier years) -0.5% YoY to Rs 672 million in Q1 FY24.