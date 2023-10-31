SRF Q2 Results Review - Longer Term Growth Trajectory Intact: IDBI Capital
The management maintained that major agrochemical players are cautiously optimistic on demand outlook.
IDBI Capital Report
SRF Ltd. delivered results below our expectations. Revenue/Ebitda and profit after tax declined by 15%, 19% and 38% YoY respectively. The specialty chemicals business continues to face headwinds from inventory destocking and demand slowdown in the agrochemical segment.
The fluorochemicals part of the business was impacted by both volume and price declines led by Chinese dumping, off season and lower demand from industrial chemicals.
Revenue for the packaging films business declined by 16% YoY owing to pricing pressures amid commissioning of several new lines leading to a supply glut.
SRF's revenue for the technical textiles business grew by 9% YoY owing to healthy volume performance.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on SRF with a SOTP target of Rs 2,913.
