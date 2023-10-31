SRF Q2 Results Review - Global Uncertainty Can Offer A Better Entry Point: Nirmal Bang

SRF Ltd. Q2 FY24 subdued earnings performance was primarily on account of global destocking and demand concerns in the chemicals segment.

While quite a few projects have been delayed this year (unlike its past track record), we believe it is mainly a function of weak global environment. Capex intensity and disproportionate focus on chemicals remains intact.

The management expects sequential recovery in H2. New capacities and gradual demand recovery can accelerate growth from FY25, in our view.

Downgrade SRF to 'Accumulate' mainly on account of near-term earnings downgrade.

We continue to remain positive on the structural opportunity and believe near-term global uncertainty could offer a better entry point.