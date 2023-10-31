SRF Q2 Results Review - Chemicals, Packaging Business Drags Overall Profitability: Motilal Oswal

Weak demand and lower realization impact revenue

SRF reported overall revenue of Rs 31.7 billion (est. of Rs 33.2) in Q2 FY24, down 15% YoY. Ebitda margins contracted 130 basis points YoY to 20.3% (estimate of 19.5%). Ebitda stood at Rs 6.5 billion (in line with estimate), down 20% YoY. adjusted profit after tax declined 38% YoY to Rs 3.2 billion (estimate of Rs 3.4 billion).

Chemicals’ revenue (45%/65% of total sales/Ebit in Q2 FY24) dropped 22% YoY to Rs 14.3 billion; while Ebit declined 33% YoY to Rs 3.5 billion. Ebit margin contracted 390 basis points YoY to 24.4%. The chemicals business was hit by low demand for refrigerant and inventory rationalisation in specialty chemicals.

Further, sluggish growth in the pharmaceuticals and agrochemical industries adversely impacted the demand for industrial chemicals.

Packaging Film’s revenue (35%/15% of total sales/Ebit in Q2 FY24) declined 16% YoY to Rs 11.2 billion and Ebit was down 24% YoY to Rs 773 million.

Margin contracted 70 bp YoY to 6.9%. The packaging film business continues to face headwinds due to substantial supply additions in both biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate and biaxially oriented polypropylene film segments. This has led to margin pressures and an overall global demand slowdown.

Technical Textiles’ revenue (16%/14% of total sales/Ebit in Q2 FY24) grew 9% YoY to Rs 5.1 billion; Ebit margin expanded 130 bp YoY to 14.8%. Ebit grew 19% YoY to Rs 750 million. The segment performed well on the back of higher sales volume in Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric.

For H1 FY24, SRF’s revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax declined 15%/25%/39% YoY to Rs 65.2 billion/Rs 13.7 billion/Rs 7 billion.