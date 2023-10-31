SRF Q2 Results Review - Chemicals, Packaging Business Drags Overall Profitability: Motilal Oswal
SRF reported subdued operating performance for the second consecutive quarter in Q2 FY24 (Ebit declined 27% YoY).
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
SRF Ltd. reported subdued operating performance for the second consecutive quarter in Q2 FY24 (Ebit declined 27% YoY), led by continuing weakness in chemical/packaging film business (Ebit dipped 33%/24% YoY), offsetting recovery in the technical textile business (Ebit up 19% YoY).
We maintain our FY24/FY25 Ebitda estimates and value the stock at SoTP based target price of Rs 2,000. We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
Weak demand and lower realization impact revenue
SRF reported overall revenue of Rs 31.7 billion (est. of Rs 33.2) in Q2 FY24, down 15% YoY. Ebitda margins contracted 130 basis points YoY to 20.3% (estimate of 19.5%). Ebitda stood at Rs 6.5 billion (in line with estimate), down 20% YoY. adjusted profit after tax declined 38% YoY to Rs 3.2 billion (estimate of Rs 3.4 billion).
Chemicals’ revenue (45%/65% of total sales/Ebit in Q2 FY24) dropped 22% YoY to Rs 14.3 billion; while Ebit declined 33% YoY to Rs 3.5 billion. Ebit margin contracted 390 basis points YoY to 24.4%. The chemicals business was hit by low demand for refrigerant and inventory rationalisation in specialty chemicals.
Further, sluggish growth in the pharmaceuticals and agrochemical industries adversely impacted the demand for industrial chemicals.
Packaging Film’s revenue (35%/15% of total sales/Ebit in Q2 FY24) declined 16% YoY to Rs 11.2 billion and Ebit was down 24% YoY to Rs 773 million.
Margin contracted 70 bp YoY to 6.9%. The packaging film business continues to face headwinds due to substantial supply additions in both biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate and biaxially oriented polypropylene film segments. This has led to margin pressures and an overall global demand slowdown.
Technical Textiles’ revenue (16%/14% of total sales/Ebit in Q2 FY24) grew 9% YoY to Rs 5.1 billion; Ebit margin expanded 130 bp YoY to 14.8%. Ebit grew 19% YoY to Rs 750 million. The segment performed well on the back of higher sales volume in Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric.
For H1 FY24, SRF’s revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax declined 15%/25%/39% YoY to Rs 65.2 billion/Rs 13.7 billion/Rs 7 billion.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
AU Small Finance Bank Q2 Results Review - Earnings Inline, Aided By Other Income; NIMs Compress: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.