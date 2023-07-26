SRF Q1 Results Review - Profit Growth Likely To Encounter Speed-Bump In FY24: ICICI Securities

SRF Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 print for its chemical business (Ebit down 11.6% YoY) was below our expectations and was hurt from lower sales in ref-gas (both volume and price declined) while specialty sales were hurt from destocking.

SRF anticipates specialty chemicals sales to be impacted over the next few quarters though it has not seen any order cancellation, which implies steady underlying demand.

SRF expects ref-gas revenue to improve in Q2 FY24 on better sales in the domestic market, and H2 FY24 to benefit from higher U.S. sales.

We remain cautious on near-term ref-gas sales in domestic market due to start of quota determination period, which could intensify competition; and the U.S. has to undergo 30% phase-down in global warming potential consumption w.e.f. January 01, 2024.

We have cut our earnings per share estimates by 16% / 4.8% for FY24E / FY25E factoring-in a gradual recovery. Accordingly, we have cut our target price to Rs 2,135 (from Rs 2,520) as we cut chemical business enterprise value/Ebitda multiple to 18 times (from 20 times). Maintain 'Hold'.