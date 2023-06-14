SRF - Chemicals Outlook Strong Despite Recessionary Pressure: Nirmal Bang

We recently interacted with the management of SRF Ltd. in order to get a perspective on underlying demand environment across segments, update on the ongoing capacity expansion and future expansion projects. The management reiterated ~20% revenue growth guidance for the Fluorospecialty business.

The generic space is struggling under the recessionary environment, but SRF’s greater engagement with the innovators provides it a cushion amidst the uncertain times.

The management alluded that the innovator side of the business might also face some pressure in a prolonged recessionary scenario. While it is difficult to predict how the global demand scenario will pan out in the coming quarters, we see limited risk to ~20% YoY revenue growth guidance as the management has factored in all the probable scenarios.

Commentary on refrigerant gases continues to remain buoyant wherein volume growth is expected to continue with a stable pricing (FY23 blended realization was significantly higher than the historical average). Also, select Hydrofluorocarbons gas prices could further witness an increase ahead of the consumption and production cuts in USA starting January 2024.

Our research suggests that the hydrofluorocarbons segment should remain in short supply over the next seven-eight years and hence margins should remain healthy.

While chemicals business continues to outperform, the rest of the portfolio is reeling under pressure due to demand slowdown in select geographies, overall supply-demand mismatch and persistent pricing pressure.

In the packaging films business, while the outlook is weak from a short-term standpoint, SRF’s operating performance is better than the listed as well as unlisted peers. The management expects a turnaround in packaging films segment margins after three-four quarters.